QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in QuantumScape by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 911,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 110,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in QuantumScape by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of QS opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 6.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 32.11 and a quick ratio of 32.11. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). QuantumScape’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

QS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $363,497.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $363,497.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 270,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $3,595,003.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,227,161 shares of company stock worth $14,885,404 in the last three months. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.