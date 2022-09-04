Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 111.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.35. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $97.17.

