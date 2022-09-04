Capital Analysts LLC Has $133,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $38.54.

