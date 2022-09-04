Capital Analysts LLC Has $120,000 Holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period.

Shares of MOTI stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $35.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25.

