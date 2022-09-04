Capital Analysts LLC Sells 288 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 110,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 735,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,387,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,627.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 43,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

JLL opened at $169.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.33 and a 200 day moving average of $201.62. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

