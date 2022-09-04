Capital Analysts LLC Sells 447 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,115 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,771 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.4 %

BX opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.74. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

