Capital Analysts LLC Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

MMM stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average of $143.30. 3M has a 12-month low of $121.15 and a 12-month high of $195.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

