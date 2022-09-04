Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KOF. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

NYSE KOF opened at $61.33 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Several research analysts have commented on KOF shares. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.