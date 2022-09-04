960 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.14.

STORE Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

STORE Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Stories

