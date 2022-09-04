Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,720 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $43.70 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94.

