Capital Analysts LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 417,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $8,287,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 2,773.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 133,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at $12,329,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCTR opened at $28.61 on Friday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78.

