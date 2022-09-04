APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,406,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198,116 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $68,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.55 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

