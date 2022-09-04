Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 9,607 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $196,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,464,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $74,196,000 after purchasing an additional 486,922 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth $70,827,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,600,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,846,000 after purchasing an additional 621,339 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

