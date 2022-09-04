Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 65 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.

CMC Materials Stock Performance

About CMC Materials

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

