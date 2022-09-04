ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $16.89 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $55.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61.

