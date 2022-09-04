Capital Analysts LLC Has $267,000 Stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 166.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $124,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $34.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

