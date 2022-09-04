Capital Analysts LLC Has $267,000 Stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 166.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $124,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of FEMB stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $34.39.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.