Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Invests $221,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,901,000 after acquiring an additional 279,150 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

