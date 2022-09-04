iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,495,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,364 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.50% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $1,938,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.86.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

