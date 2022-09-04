ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,337 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,938,000 after buying an additional 194,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,317,000 after buying an additional 246,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,877,000 after buying an additional 302,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,324,000 after buying an additional 56,786 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

NYSE OKE opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.