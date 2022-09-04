BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 615,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.90% of Paycom Software worth $2,067,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after buying an additional 356,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,065,000 after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 586,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $344.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.81 and a 200-day moving average of $318.28.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Citigroup began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $457.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.67.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

