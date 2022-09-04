BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,739 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Waters worth $1,895,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $189,516,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waters by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,837 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Waters by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,599,000 after acquiring an additional 127,458 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Waters by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,413,000 after acquiring an additional 113,693 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Waters by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 717,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,456,000 after acquiring an additional 98,490 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $298.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.07.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAT. Cowen raised their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

