BlackRock Inc. Acquires 915,914 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 915,914 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of M&T Bank worth $1,914,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $180.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

