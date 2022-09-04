BlackRock Inc. Has $1.98 Billion Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,543,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of UDR worth $1,981,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in UDR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in UDR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in UDR by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in UDR by 16.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. UDR’s payout ratio is 316.67%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

