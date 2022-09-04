Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Invests $350,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $241.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $143.63 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

