BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Mosaic worth $1,962,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $86,540,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $133,003,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $71,878,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after buying an additional 1,188,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $78,536,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

