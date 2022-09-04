BlackRock Inc. Sells 475,012 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,397,168 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 475,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Best Buy worth $1,945,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Best Buy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Best Buy by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Best Buy Trading Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $71.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.