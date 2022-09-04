Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $110.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.18. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

