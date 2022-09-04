BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,602 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.44% of Seagen worth $1,974,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,500,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,186,000 after purchasing an additional 185,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $268,295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Seagen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,661,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,852,000 after acquiring an additional 75,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Seagen by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,397,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,052,000 after acquiring an additional 440,891 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $152.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.70. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.79.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,106 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,883. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

