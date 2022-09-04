BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,540,145 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.19% of CDW worth $1,978,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in CDW by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,396,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CDW by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $168.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.31.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

