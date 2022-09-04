Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

HCSG opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.22. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $28.68.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.00%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.