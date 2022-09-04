Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 335 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 54,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,662,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,841,000 after purchasing an additional 192,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VEA opened at $39.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

