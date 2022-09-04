Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Position Cut by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

NYSE CP opened at $74.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

