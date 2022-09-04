Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 256,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 14.7% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 80.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.80 ($13.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

ING Groep Stock Down 0.2 %

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Further Reading

