BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,466,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 866,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.50% of DTE Energy worth $2,176,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 949.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 652,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,215,000 after purchasing an additional 590,114 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE opened at $131.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.76 and its 200 day moving average is $128.62. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.22 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

