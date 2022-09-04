BlackRock Inc. Acquires 219,149 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,149 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.89% of Baker Hughes worth $2,575,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 40.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

