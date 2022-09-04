BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,828,164 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,143,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.02% of Cheniere Energy worth $2,471,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Insider Activity

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $162.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

