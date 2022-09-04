Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $510,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $815,548,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after acquiring an additional 896,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 82.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 662,907 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,334,000 after acquiring an additional 381,823 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $167.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.94.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

