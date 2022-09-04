BlackRock Inc. Has $2.30 Billion Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.95% of Equifax worth $2,304,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,513,000 after acquiring an additional 188,179 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,765,000 after acquiring an additional 124,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $187.50 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

