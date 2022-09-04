Quent Capital LLC Increases Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,137,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 404,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,828,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 123,540 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in MFA Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,292,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,722,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,035,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Price Performance

MFA Financial stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.54%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MFA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MFA Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

