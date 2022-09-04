Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 3,760 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,552,000 after acquiring an additional 138,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,633,000 after acquiring an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,572,000 after acquiring an additional 49,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 991,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Up 10.8 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $34.16 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67.

Insider Activity

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

Smartsheet Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.