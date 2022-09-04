Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.86, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.02.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

