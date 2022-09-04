BlackRock Inc. Has $2.23 Billion Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,841,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,795 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.11% of Cerner worth $2,230,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $18,815,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $7,335,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $95.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cerner

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

