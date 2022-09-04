Quent Capital LLC Has $122,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

CBRE stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.74. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

