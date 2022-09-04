Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,246,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,308,001 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.68% of Yum! Brands worth $2,281,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after purchasing an additional 483,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,758,000 after purchasing an additional 188,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,465,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

YUM opened at $112.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

