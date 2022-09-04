BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,018 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.64% of Aptiv worth $2,476,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,804,869,000 after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 225,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $806,183,000 after acquiring an additional 150,427 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,385,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $723,394,000 after acquiring an additional 135,154 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $2,192,398. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $91.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.64. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

