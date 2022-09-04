Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,296 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at $17,326,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at $116,995,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,945 shares of company stock worth $67,637,415 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

