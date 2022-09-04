BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,330,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,399,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.71% of Duke Realty worth $2,167,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 611.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $57.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

