SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 149.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in SAP by 111.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SAP by 21.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

SAP Stock Down 0.8 %

SAP Profile

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $83.27 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $82.41 and a 1 year high of $150.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.16. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

