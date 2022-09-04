Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $101.68 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.58 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.04 and its 200 day moving average is $102.64.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

