Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 239.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo Trading Down 1.0 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

DEO stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.73.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.